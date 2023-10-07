Bryce Harper's homer, dominant pitching propel Phillies past Braves

Stitches riding with established ace in this ALDS Game 1 showdownATLANTA — Bryce Harper homered, Ranger Suárez and the Philadelphia bullpen stifled baseball’s most prolific offense, and the Phillies blanked the 104-win Atlanta Braves 3-0 in Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Saturday night.

The Phillies went on to a 3-1 upset of the Braves in 2022 on an improbable run to the World Series. Now, they’re up again heading to Game 2 of the best-of-five series Monday night in Atlanta. The Braves, who tied the major league record with 307 homers during the regular season and averaged more than 5.8 runs per game, couldn’t muster anything against a parade of hard-throwing Philadelphia relievers.Bryce Harper belts a solo homer in the sixth inning of the Phillies’ 3-0 Game 1 win over the Braves.

After the call was reviewed and upheld, there was a brief delay when a handful of fans threw trash on the field.Many in the crowd of 43,689 — the largest turnout in Truist Park’s seven-year history — headed for the exits after Trea Turner’s diving stop on Ozzie Albies’ sharp grounder turned into an inning-ending double play in the bottom half of the inning. headtopics.com

Jeff Hoffman escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth by striking out Michael Harris II to earn the win. Seranthony Dominguez worked around two hits in the fifth by fanning the side — including a called third strike on MVP favorite Ronald Acuña Jr. with runners at first and third.

Suárez breezed through the first three innings, allowing only a walk that was erased when Ozzie Albies was thrown out trying to steal second.

