Bryce Harper made a young fan’s night after getting tossed on strike call

A 10-year-old Phillies fan got the souvenir of a lifetime, while Harper got a reminder of why umpire Angel Hernandez has been a longtime lightning rod for criticism.

”

“I obviously didn’t go, and I wasn’t even thinking about it in that situation,” Harper. “I was taking my stuff off and heard the crowd’s reaction, and I was like, ‘There’s no way.’ Angel in the middle of something again.

Hernandez has long been a lightning rod for criticism of his calls, both in terms of balls and strikes and other plays around the diamond. In a 1-0 Phillies loss last year, Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber was ejected after slamming his bat and throwing his helmet in the wake of a strike-three call by Hernandez. The umpire's reputation for calling questionable strikes has been bolstered by data

that for several years ranked him among MLB's worst at making correct calls. Harper said he was told by Hernandez that if he "saw the replay," Harper would "know I was wrong."

Asked if he had, in fact, seen the replay, Harper replied, “I didn’t need to.”

“I obviously didn’t go, and I wasn’t even thinking about it in that situation,” Harper. “I was taking my stuff off and heard the crowd’s reaction, and I was like, ‘There’s no way.’ Angel in the middle of something again.

“Just every year, it’s the same story, the same thing,” he continued. “I’m probably going to get a letter from [MLB senior vice president of on-field operations] Michael Hill, and I’m going to get fined for being right — again. It’s the same thing over and over and over and over again.”