Bryce Harper goes ballistic on Angel Hernandez, throws helmet into stands during meltdown

Bryce Harper sent a young fan home with a souvenir he wasn’t expecting after he gave umpire Angel Hernandez a tongue-lashing he won’t soon forget. A visibly frustrated Harper walked back to the dugout, and before walking down the steps and heading back to the clubhouse, the Phillies star chucked his helmet into the stands.

Phillies’ Bryce Harper argues a call during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pirates.“It just seems like every single time he is on the base or behind the plate, there’s always an issue. It’s almost 100 percent of the time,” analyst Ruben Amaro Jr. said on the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast.

A young fan caught the helmet that Harper threw into the crowd and was seen wearing it with a big smile on his face later during the game.

Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan stepped in to try to keep Harper in line, and manager Rob Thomson was able to get Harper to head back to the dugout.

Bryce Harper is ejected for arguing his strikeout call with umpire Angel Hernandez (R) and umpire James Hoye (L) in front of manager Rob Thomson during the third inning against the Pirates.Bryce Harper throws his helmet into the stands.Bryce Harper then threw his helmet into the stands and some how this little guy got a souvenir for life. You go to the game hoping to catch a foul ball… but a helmet ….and Bryce Harper’s helmet at that. This kid is going to be the star of the playground tomorrow.