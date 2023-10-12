Bryce Harper embraces his moment as Phillies push Braves to brink

Bryce Harper watches the first of his two home runs — a three-run blast in the third — exit Citizens Bank Field on Wednesday night. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper’s teammates told him what Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia said. They relayed that reporters heard Arcia shouting “attaboy Harper” after the former MVP was doubled up.

What Harper did, what Harper always seems to do in postseason games here lately, was take over. He seized the night and the series with two towering home runs in an 10-2 Phillies drubbing of Atlanta in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

That one ball to which d’Arnaud was referring was a three-run blast in the third inning, part of a six-run explosion that was as memorable for the outburst as it was for the glare Harper shot at Arcia as he rounded second. headtopics.com

“I would never,” Harper said later, though he admitted he listens to talk radio to hear what people are saying, that hearing people take shots and proving them wrong is “what it’s all about.”“It’s a super competitive game that we play from both sides of the ball,” Harper said. “…It’s a reason we play this game. And there’s nothing like it.

But not everyone enjoys these big moments — the postseason stage, the proving people wrong — quite like Harper. Once, in Miami, during his Nationals years, one of the few fans in the stands at Marlins Park that day yelled “overrated” at Harper as a pitch was delivered. Harper hit it out. On the road, they boo him, they yell things at him. headtopics.com

“Seventeen, 16 years old, trying to be the No. 1 pick, knowing that if you’re not you’re a failure? That’s pressure. Trying to make all the money you can to get your family out of an area or set them up for life? That’s pressure,” Harper said. “This is all cake, man. This is so much fun.

