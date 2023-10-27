Bryant Park's winter village opens for season

NEW YORK -- The winter village opened Friday, complete with an ice skating rink.

Chopper 2 was flying high above the action as the finishing touches were put on. The village includes holiday shops, food and more. The festivities continue through March 3. For more information, click here.

