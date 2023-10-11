Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial during a Wednesday afternoon court hearing, delaying the start date of the trial which was originally scheduled for Oct. 2., were awake and texting each other during a massacre that left four of their friends dead last November, according to a new report.

The revelation, from a lengthy Air Mail story is attributed to grand jurors on the case, who allegedly leaked the information to Goncalves' father, although the reporter concedes that neither Goncalves nor his attorney agreed to comment.

MOSCOW, IDAHO - AUGUST 18: Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing on August 18, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. headtopics.com

Around this time, according to investigators, Kernodle was still alive, using the TikTok app on her phone at 4:12 a.m.The housemate soon thought she overheard crying from Kernodle's room, which was on the same floor, according to the affidavit. She peeked out and overheard a male saying, "It's OK. I'm going to help you.

Police did not receive a 911 call until around noon the next day. It came in from one of the survivors' phones, according to police, but they have declined to reveal who actually made the call. Responding officers encountered a horrific scene – with a key piece of evidence left behind next to Mogen's body: A Ka-Bar knife sheath that authorities allege had Kohberger's DNA on it. headtopics.com

Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson notified the court earlier this year that if Kohberger were to be convicted, he would seek the death penalty.

