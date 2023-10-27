Brush fire breaks out in remote North County

The Rincon Fire was first reported after 3:30 p.m. near the 16000 block of state Route 76 between Valley Center Road and Rim RoadThe Rincon Fire was first reported after 3 p.m. near the 16000 block of state Route 76 between Valley Center and Rim roads.

CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire is at scene of a vegetation fire on the 16000 block of Hwy 76 in the community of Pauma Valley. The fire is a half acre with a potential of 100 acres, no structures threatened.At around 3:20 p.m. Cal Fire said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the fire had burned a half-acre so far, with the potential to char 100 acres. They also said that no structures were threatened at this time.

An SDG&E image of the fire showed a plume of white smoke being generated by the fire, pushed almost entirely sideways by winds. Winds were moderate Friday but were expected to shift to Santa Anas over the weekend. A wind advisory warning of gusts in the 50 mph range was scheduled to go into effect at 11 p.m. on Saturday. By Sunday, average winds would be in the 20-30 mph range, with gusts of up to 65 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service. headtopics.com

