Brunch & Beats with The Urban Suite and Kreative Toons Edition 3 featuring one of San Antonio 's favorites JKNODIC , and, new DJ on the block, Austin The DJ! Join D Major of The Urban Suite Radio Show & Producer Ken Hart of Kreative Toons for a one of a kind family brunch! Brunch & Beats with The Urban Suite is an all ages hip hop gathering that features conversations and live sets with talented creatives & the delicious food and drinks from Trices Cafe and Lounge! Bring your kids, this is for

