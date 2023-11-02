Bruised Treasury bulls see glimmer of hope after Fed meeting, smaller issuance

Nevertheless, some are betting that risks have finally tilted towards the upside. Yields on the benchmark U.S. 10 year Treasury - which move inversely to prices - dropped 15 basis points on Wednesday to their lowest in two weeks after breaking above 5% for the first time in 16 years last month. U.S stocks jumped with the S&P

McIntyre is bullish on longer-dated Treasuries but will wait for Friday’s payroll data to decide whether to add more exposure. Bond bulls argue investors should increase exposure to long-term securities partly because they could appreciate in price if an economic slowdown pushes the Fed to eventually cut rates.

The rise in Treasury yields has reached far beyond the bond market. The S&P 500 is down nearly 8% from its July high, as rising bond yields offer investment competition to equities while threatening to raise the cost of capital for companies. The index is up more than 10% year-to-date. Mortgage rates, which are guided by yields,"We’ve been trading out of equities and increasing bonds," said Josh Emanuel, chief investment officer at Wilshire.

Powell said on Wednesday that it remained unclear whether overall financial conditions were yet restrictive enough to tame inflation, which is still far above the central bank's 2% target. "We've been achieving progress on inflation ... The question is, how long can that continue?," he said.

Wilensky, who has been moving from bets on shorter-term bonds to longer-term ones, does not expect rates to rise significantly from current levels but reckons that bond market volatility will remain given the high level of geopolitical risks.

