Bruce Willis’ daughters praise stepmom Emma Heming after giving update on actor’s dementia

Emma Heming Willis’ stepdaughters are in her corner. Bruce Willis’ daughters Scout and Tallulah shared heartfelt tributes to their mom after Heming Willis spoke about the actor’s … Emma Heming Willis’ stepdaughters are in her corner. Bruce Willis’ daughters Scout and Tallulah shared heartfelt tributes to their mom after Heming Willis spoke about the actor’s dementia diagnosis in a TV interview on Monday.

“I truly could not be more proud of @emmahemingwillis for being willing to step out into the public eye, (even though it’s terrifying!!!) to share our family’s story in service of spreading awareness about FTD.” Scout, 32, shared via Instagram.

“Emma you are such a champion for this cause and you inspire me EVERY SINGLE FG DAY with your bravery and deep loving. Your courage is moving mountains #ftd #ftdawareness,'” the message continued. Tallulah, 29, reshared her sister’s words on her own social media, and added: “So proud of my family @emmahemingwillis.'” headtopics.com

The Die Hard actor and ex-wife Demi Moore are also parents of daughter Rumer, 35. They were married from 1987 to 2000 and have remained amicable, often sharing photos of their blended family.emmahemingwillis/InstagramHeming Willis and the actor married in 2009 and have two children of their own: daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.

In March 2022, Willis’ family publicly revealed that he’d been diagnosed with aphasia, and he subsequently left acting. In February, his love ones noted that his condition “progressed” and he’d been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

On Monday, Heming Willis joined the Today show to kick off World Frontotemporal Dementia Awareness Week, alongside CEO of the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration Susan Dickinson.

“Dementia is hard,” she said on air. “It’s hard on the person diagnosed, it’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is.”

When asked if she thinks her husband is aware of his condition, she replied: “It’s hard to know.”

She went on to note that she considers herself a “care partner,” rather than a caretaker, and knew that her family was watching her on from home as she discussed the difficult topic as she held back tears.

“For me to be out doing this, this is not my comfort zone. But this is the power of Bruce,” she said. “It’s teaching [our kids] so much and how to love and how to care. It’s a beautiful thing amongst the sadness.”