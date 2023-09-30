Bruce Springsteen postpones tour to recover from peptic ulcer disease: What to know about the condition

Bruce Springsteen recently shared with fans that he's postponed his world tour to take care of a digestive condition known as peptic ulcer disease. Here's what to know about the illness. "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement and support," he posted on Instagram on Sept 27. Starting this February, the tour was his first since 2017 with the E Street Band.
It originally began in the United States, then continued through Britain and Europe before the band returned to the U.S. in August.
eight shows earlier this month in hopes of resuming his tour in Canada starting in November. This triggers the stomach to produce acid as well as special enzymes to break down the food into even smaller particles, so that nutrients can be absorbed later in the small intestine.
The stomach doesn't digest itself because it has a special protective mucus lining. "The disease is most commonly associated with a bacterial infection called [H. pylori], which causes inflammation in the stomach."