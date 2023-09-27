Bruce Springsteen just canceled his tour over a peptic ulcer — why?

For generations, the conventional treatment for peptic ulcers was completely mistaken, causing years of unnecessary suffering. It may also be referred to as a stomach ulcer or — if it occurs in the first part of the small intestine — a duodenal ulcer,.

For generations, doctors and the general public alike were convinced that peptic ulcers were caused by stress and a diet rich in acidic foods.

As a result, millions of people suffered needlessly with a painful ulcer and were advised to avoid spicy foods in favor of milk, milk products like cottage cheese and other bland foods while taking antacids on a daily basis.

Bruce Springsteen announced that he has been wrestling with the symptoms of a peptic ulcer.Then, in the 1980s, an Australian research team discovered that a bacteria named Helicobacter pylori was the real cause of most ulcers. The bug was found in almost all the doctors’ patients who had gastric inflammation, a duodenal ulcer or a gastric ulcer. headtopics.

Bruce Springsteen postpones remaining 2023 tour dates for ulcer treatmentRock legend Bruce Springsteen announced that he has postponed his remaining tour dates in 2023 as he receives treatment for peptic ulcer disease​.

Their discovery revolutionized care for ulcers and earned the Aussie research team a Nobel Prize in 2005,

according to the Canadian Society for Intestinal ResearchOther causes of peptic ulcers include long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB) and naproxen sodium (Aleve).

While high levels of stress and spicy or acidic foods do not cause peptic ulcers, they can make the painful symptoms worse.

Researchers in the 1980s discovered that ulcers were caused by the bacteria Helicobacter pylori.Peptic ulcer symptoms

The main symptom of a peptic ulcer is a sharp, burning pain in the stomach. Having an empty stomach can aggravate the pain, as can eating spicy or acidic foods.

In severe cases, symptoms can include vomiting or vomiting blood, dark blood in stools, stools that are black or tarry, trouble breathing, feeling faint, nausea or vomiting, unexplained weight loss and changes in appetite.

Roughly 10% of people develop an ulcer at some point in their lives,. Drinking alcohol, smoking, a family history of ulcers, radiation therapy and frequent use of NSAIDs also raise the risk of developing an ulcer.

Doctors use an endoscope camera to diagnose a peptic ulcer. To test for the presence of H. pylori bacteria, they may take a biopsy of the stomach, administer a stool test and/or a urea breath test.

The main symptom of a peptic ulcer is a sharp, burning pain in the stomach.Peptic ulcer treatment

To treat a peptic ulcer, doctors generally prescribe a round of antibiotics to kill the H. pylori bacteria, and a proton-pump inhibitor (PPI) to reduce acid levels in the gut.

In severe cases, or if the ulcer has caused a tear in the stomach or intestine, surgery or additional medications may be required.

A peptic ulcer may recur if H. pylori isn’t fully cleared from your gut, or you continue to smoke or use NSAIDs. For some people with a history of ulcers, doctors recommend taking acetaminophen (Tylenol) instead of NSAIDs for pain relief.

The prognosis for Springsteen’s condition is therefore good, though it can take several weeks or a few months for a peptic ulcer to heal.