Browns' running game spinning its wheels since losing star Nick Chubb to season-ending knee injury

But as the four-time Pro Bowler was carted off while fighting back tears on Sept. 18, the Browns were shattered. They’re trying to patch things together and go on without him. Minus Chubb, Cleveland’s running game is a shell of itself and even more pressure has shifted onto quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is still trying to return to Pro Bowl form after sitting out most of two seasons and is currently nursing a bruised throwing shoulder.

Following a strong start, the Browns averaged 85 yards rushing — nearly 60 below their season average — in the past two games without Chubb. Cleveland picked up 93 last week, but 40 came on a late run in a lopsided loss to Baltimore. headtopics.com

Chubb’s injury pushed second-year back Jerome Ford into a starting role, and while he’s shown potential (106 yards vs. the Steelers), he may not be ready to be Cleveland’s feature back.

From the outside, it seems like a perfect fit. The Browns have a major need and over $34 million in salary cap space, Taylor wants a new deal, and Berry has shown his aggressiveness in landing Watson for three first-round draft picks. headtopics.com

