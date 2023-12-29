Browns QB Joe Flacco surprises with impressive throw

Browns running back Jerome Ford was surprised to see quarterback Joe Flacco break away from a sack and throw the ball. Ford compared Flacco's move to that of Mike Vick. Ford caught Flacco's pass and made a successful run towards the end zone.





