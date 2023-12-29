Browns QB Joe Flacco surprises with impressive throw

Browns running back Jerome Ford was surprised to see quarterback Joe Flacco break away from a sack and throw the ball. Ford compared Flacco's move to that of Mike Vick. Ford caught Flacco's pass and made a successful run towards the end zone.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
clevelanddotcom » / 🏆 301. in US
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.