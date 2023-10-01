Browns QB Deshaun Watson sitting out with shoulder injury, rookie Thompson Robinson starts vs Ravens

Watson hurt his shoulder last week on a running play in a win over Tennessee. It was his best performance since being acquired in a controversial trade form Houston last year.

Watson was limited in practice this week and was listed as questionable going into the game. Shortly after 10 a.m., he went onto the field inside Cleveland Browns Stadium and threw about 10 short passes before shutting down.

Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick from UCLA, played well in training camp and in the exhibition season. He performed so well the Browns traded backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs to Arizona.

Read more:

AP »

Browns QB Deshaun Watson mostly rests shoulder Friday in open part of practice for Ravens gameDeshaun Watson barely threw in the open part of practice on Friday.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson questionable with shoulder injury for game against RavensAfter being limited at practice in the week leading up to the game with a shoulder injury, quarterback Deshaun Watson is listed as questionable to play.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson is questionable to play against the Ravens amid shoulder sorenessCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against rival Baltimore because of a shoulder injury.

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson listed as questionable for game vs. RavensShould Watson be downgraded to out, the Browns will look to rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who passed for 440 total yards and 2 touchdowns in the preseason.

Browns unsure of Deshaun Watson’s status as they prepare for Baltimore: Berea ReportMary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe recap the day for the Browns, including the status of Deshaun Watson.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson ruled out for game vs. RavensThe Browns will now look to rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who passed for 440 total yards and 2 touchdowns in the preseason, to take charge in his first start.

Watson hurt his shoulder last week on a running play in a win over Tennessee. It was his best performance since being acquired in a controversial trade form Houston last year.

Watson was limited in practice this week and was listed as questionable going into the game. Shortly after 10 a.m., he went onto the field inside Cleveland Browns Stadium and threw about 10 short passes before shutting down.

Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick from UCLA, played well in training camp and in the exhibition season. He performed so well the Browns traded backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs to Arizona.

The Watson injury adds another layer of adversity for the Browns, who lost star running back Nick Chubb to a season-ending injury in Week 2.The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.