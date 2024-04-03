Brown Rats Outcompete Rodent Rivals in North America

Brown rats are the undisputed winners of the real rat race. New research suggests that they crawled off ships arriving in North America earlier than previously thought and out-competed rodent rivals – going on to infuriate and disgust generations of city-dwellers and becoming so ubiquitous that they’re known as common rats, street rats or sewer rats. It didn't take long for them to push aside the black rats that had likely arrived with Columbus and thrived in colonial cities.

After first appearing on the continent before 1740, brown rats took over the East Coast from black rats “in only a matter of decades,” said Michael Buckley, one of the authors of a study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances. Brown rats are larger and more aggressive than black rats — and they want to be close to human populations, said Matthew Frye, a researcher and community educator with the New York State Integrated Pest Management Program at Cornell Universit

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How brown rats crawled off ships and conquered North American citiesNew research suggests that brown rats crawled off ships earlier than previously thought and quickly out-competed rival black rats to take over North American cities. The study, published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, suggests the species first appeared on the continent before 1740.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

How big rats took over North AmericaLauren Leffer is a science, tech, and environmental reporter based in Brooklyn, NY. She writes on many subjects including artificial intelligence, climate, and weird biology because she’s curious to a fault. When she’s not writing, she’s hopefully hiking.

Source: PopSci - 🏆 298. / 63 Read more »

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shares Baby Photos of Garrison Brown One Week After His DeathThe 'Sister Wives' star posted photos of Garrison as a child on social media following his death.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Pays Tribute to Garrison Brown in Touching Post About Her Late Mom Sister Wives Star Meri Brown Pays Tribute To Garrison BrownMeri Brown is sharing some thoughts on the untimely death of Janelle Brown’s son Garrison in a tribute to her late mom, Bonnie Ahlstrom, who died in 2021.

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

‘Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown speaks out after son Garrison Brown's death'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown posted to Instagram three days after the death of her and Kody Brown's son, Garrison Brown.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Shares Unseen Photo With Garrison Brown: 'Grief Comes in Unexpected Waves'Garrison was the son of Janelle and Kody Brown, who died by suicide last month.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »