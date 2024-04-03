Brown Rats Arrived in North America Earlier Than Previously Thought

New research suggests that brown rats crawled off ships arriving in North America earlier than previously thought and out-competed rodent rivals – going on to infuriate and disgust generations of city-dwellers and becoming so ubiquitous that they’re known as common rats, street rats or sewer rats.

It didn't take long for them to push aside the black rats that had likely arrived with Columbus and thrived in colonial cities.

