Brothers Plead Guilty to Insider Trading in Trump Media Merger

Michael and Gerald Shvartsman made millions by trading in shares of Digital World Acquisition Corporation before it merged with Trump Media, according to federal prosecutors in New York. Each of them faces up to 20 years in prison when they're sentenced in July, but prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence of about three years.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC / 🏆 471. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2 brothers who helped fund Trump Media company plead guilty to insider tradingTwo brothers who helped fund former President Trump's now-public social media company pleaded guilty Wednesday to insider trading.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Shvartsman brothers plead guilty to insider trading on Trump Media merger plansMichael and Gerald Shvartsman made more than $22 million in an insider trading scheme related to the planned merger of Trump Media and a shell company.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Florida Brothers Plead Guilty to Insider Trading Charges Related to Trump's Social Media FirmTwo Florida brothers have pleaded guilty in New York federal court to insider trading charges for their involvement in the purchase and sale of securities of the company that merged with Donald Trump's social media firm. They earned over $22 million in illegal profits by trading in securities of Digital World Acquisition Corp., based on nonpublic information about the planned merger with Trump Media & Technology Group.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Michael and Gerald Shvartsman plead guilty to insider trading charges related to Trump media companyTwo Florida brothers pleaded guilty Wednesday to insider trading charges, admitting making over $22 million illegally before the public announcement in 2021 that an acquisition firm was taking former President Donald Trump's media company public.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Two Florida men plead guilty to insider trading charges related to Trump media firmThe brothers admitted making $22 million illegally after they were tipped off about plans to take the company public.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

Two Florida men plead guilty to insider trading charges related to taking Trump media firm publicNEW YORK (AP) — Two Florida brothers pleaded guilty Wednesday to insider trading charges, admitting making over $22 million illegally before the public

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »