Brothers Osborne say their new album is a \u201cfresh start'

Read more:

CBSNews »

Brothers Osborne say fourth album marks a 'fresh start' in their country music journey: 'We've shared so much'Brothers Osborne's fourth album, self-titled 'Brothers Osborne,' was released last month.

Melvins' Buzz Osborne Recalls a 'Severely Stupid' Dallas Audience at a '90s ShowForty years ago, Melvins changed the music landscape. The world just didn’t know it yet.

Divers search for elderly brothers who went missing while fishing in the Lancaster areaLos Angeles County Sheriff divers are searching for two elderly brothers from Glendale who were on their way to go fishing in the California Aqueduct in the Lancaster area.

'We want someone to keep their promises': Three Texas brothers still searching for a forever familyKVUE interviewed this trio of brothers one year ago. Their caseworker explained why he's still trying to find the right fit for them.

What 'The Departed' Franchise Could Have Looked likeWarner Brothers wasn't happy with Scorsese's dark ending.

Jason and Travis Kelce Debate Over Their Favorite Foods, Including Pineapple On Pizza, Candy Corn and MoreThe two brothers share their hot takes on food, candy and restaurants