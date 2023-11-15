Brother of Hamas hostage speaks out at pro-Israel rally

Hamas took one brother hostage. The other is telling his story —and rebuking callous poster-rippersto defend the Israeli war “We are here to show the world that we won’t be exterminated again,” said Marco Abbou, a 57-year-old personal trainer from Hackensack, NJ, who is originally from Israel.

Many in the massive “March for Israel” crowd draped themselves in Israeli flags or held smaller versions as they listened to a stream of politicians and Hollywood types Ultra-tight security measures included a fleet of snow plows blocking non-pedestrian access to the mall and an army of cops patrolling the area on foot and horseback. Tens of thousands of people were expected at the event — but the number swelled to an estimated 290,000, according to Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations CEO William Daroff. “This is the largest pro-Israel gathering in history,” Daroff said. “There are also 250,000 watching on livestream and on C-SPAN right now.’’during Hamas’s heinous Oct. 7 attack on Israel, took the podium and announced simply, “I’m Omer’s mo

