Brooks Robinson was to Baltimore what Tony Gwynn was to San Diego

Near as I can tell, Brooks Robinson never played in San Diego or against the Padres, not even in spring training None of his 15 All-Star Game appearances brought the Orioles' brilliant third baseman to Mission Valley. The Padres were a Pacific Coast League team when Robinson played in his first World Series in 1966.

Near as I can tell, Brooks Robinson never played in San Diego or against the Padres, not even in spring training None of his 15 All-Star Game appearances brought the Orioles' brilliant third baseman to Mission Valley. The Padres were a Pacific Coast League team when Robinson played in his first World Series in 1966. They were National League West cellar dwellers when he returned to the Fall Classic in 1969, 1970 and 1971. Robinson's 23-year career ended before interleague play was adopted. Fortunately we can turn once again to one of San Diego’s baseball treasures in Merv Rettenmund to learn more about Robinson, the folksy great who died last week at 86. Robinson was Gwynn by another name, said Rettenmund, a former Orioles teammate who was a Padres hitting coach to Tony Gwynn and a longtime friend to both Hall of Famers. “Brooksie was just like Tony — if you didn’t know him and talked to him for five minutes, you thought you knew him your whole life. He was loosey-goosey,” said Rettenmund. Each player spent his whole career with the same team. Just as Gwynn maintained a Zen-like discipline in honing and retaining his hitting prowess that produced a .338 career batting average, Robinson seldom let a day go past between spring training and October without fielding groundballs. The diligence and extraordinary reflexes brought him 15 Gold Gloves. The bunt being a constant threat during the 1960s and 1970s, Robinson perfected the art of throwing on the move. “He would really work on his fielding a bunt and the slow rollers — over and over,” Rettenmund said. “He was slow to the ball, but he got rid of it before he took a step.” Robinson tamed the hardest smashes, too. He was was 276 fielding runs above average in his Gold Glove seasons. No one in baseball at any position was within 100 runs of him, per author Joe Posnanski's research in 'The Baseball 100.' At third base, it didn't matter that he was a slow sprinter. “Brooksie used to say he never lost a step because he didn’t have a step to lose,” Rettenmund said. “To watch him run from first to third hurt ya. “But he could get a good step on a ball.” If necessary, he used the leather to impede the ball, not necessarily glove it. The action enabled a quicker transfer to his bare hand, Rettenmund said. Rettenmund noted that a great shortstop lined up next to Robinson in most years. Hall of Famer Luis Aparicio was his sidekick between 1963-66. Mark Belanger held the job from 1967 beyond Robinson’s final season of 1977. Belanger’s glovework was so true, he forewent protective equipment. “Mark Belanger, he was the only infielder I’d seen who didn’t wear a cup,” Rettenmund, an outfielder, said of the eight-time Gold Glover. “I wouldn’t go on the playing field without a cup.' Keeping teammates loose was another way Robinson contributed. The native of Little Rock, Ark., had a breezy, colorful way of expressing himself. If harsh realities presented themselves, he sized them up and moved on. Take the Orioles’ doomed late-season pursuit of the Tigers in 1968. After a critical loss to Detroit in which Tigers pitcher Denny McLain started a triple play, Robinson told teammates where things stood in his folksy way. “You can call in the dogs and piss on the fire — this hunt is over,” he said. “He was right,” Rettenmund said. “Everybody in the dugout knew it. That’s how he was all the time, good and bad. He didn’t have bad.” Three years later, the Orioles were attempting to win a second consecutive World Series. They had taken the first two contests in Baltimore. Following the 11-3 victory in Game 2, they were flown to Pittsburgh. As he walked off the plane, Robinson was feeling good about the team’s chances. Perhaps too good. “He leaned into the cockpit and told the captain: ‘Keep those engines running, we’ll be right back,’“ Rettenmund said of a forecast the Os would win Games 3 and 4, “and when we came back it was two to three. Pittsburgh beat us three in a row. We thought we were going to win the World Series.” The Orioles won Game 6 in Baltimore, but in Game 7, the Pirates got a complete game from Steve Blass and a home run from World Series MVP Roberto Clemente and won, 2-1. Robinson still took two World Series rings into retirement. He was the American League's MVP in 1964 and the All-Star Game's MVP in 1966. But his career's signature performance came in the 1970 World Series. Earning MVP honors, he all but dismantled Cincinnati's Big Red Machine by himself. His spectacular defensive plays still run on World Series highlights. He also batted .429 with two home runs and six RBIs in the five games. Even as a boy, Robinson seemed to understand why he was suited to a baseball career. Explaining why, the 13-year-old listed his personality traits. “I’m slow to anger and not easily discouraged; am enthusiastic, happy, calm, and very active,” he wrote in an essay. Rettenmund, who went to the World Series with four franchises as a player or coach, said Robinson indeed had an ideal temperament for the long baseball seasons. “The whole ball of wax — he was just consistent,” he said. “Didn’t dress exceedingly well. Kind of sloppy. Easygoing. He was a really consistent, easygoing guy. That was his greatest strength, really.'

Read more:

sdut »

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Vintage Train & San Diego State CollegeThursday, Oct. 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Sunday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2. We join Ken aboard a vintage train through the desert backcountry of San Diego County. A visit to a railroad landmark in National City; a look back at what it was like at San Diego State College 60 years ago; and some great things About San Diego sent in by viewers.

The Lucky Duck Foundation donates $500,000 to combat senior homelessness in San Diego -SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lucky Duck Foundation is committed to addressing San Diego’s homeless crisis with solutions that work. Last week, they donated $500,000 to Seniors Safe at Home to help with homeless prevention and employment for seniors. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman has the story. Categories: California News, Good Evening San Diego, Good Morning San Diego, Local San Diego News

Mr. Touchdown: San Jose State Spartans’ Robinson has a nose for the end zoneSan Jose State running back Kairee Robinson is on pace to score 14 touchdowns and rush for more than 750 yards.

San Diego Filipino Film Festival off to a successful third yearThe Festival will showcase more than 100 films through Sunday, Oct. 8.

Kitten who was rescued from San Diego-Coronado Bridge has new home, new nameThe orange kitten found running on the bridge last Tuesday morning was adopted by a Coronado couple and went to his new home on Monday

San Diego ASPCA disaster response manager returns from MauiLocal assistance helped reunite and rescue hundreds of animals and pets who were displaced by the devastating Maui fires.