Brooklyn Man Sentenced for Drunk Driving Crash that Killed 9-Year-Old

A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 4.5 to 13.5 years in prison for driving drunk and high at 119 mph on the Long Island Expressway in 2022, causing a fatal crash that killed a 9-year-old boy. Travis Dickson pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Brooklyn Man Sentenced Drunk Driving Crash Killed 9-Year-Old Long Island Expressway

NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

