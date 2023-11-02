Brooke Shields reveals she had grand mal seizure in September

“I was waiting for an Uber. I get down to the bottom of the steps, and I start evidently looking weird, and (the people I was with) were like, ‘Are you OK?’”“I go in (the restaurant). Everything starts to go black. Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall.

Shields described a grand mal seizure as “frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue.”Yes, Brooke Shields’s children have watched “Suddenly Susan,” and yes, she’s open to a reboot. Read what it would take to make it happen here:. “But I thought to myself, This is what death must be like. You wake up and Bradley Cooper’s going, ‘I’m going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,’ and he’s holding my hand.

United States Headlines Read more: ACTIONNEWSJAX »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KIRO7SEATTLE: Brooke Shields reveals she had grand mal seizure in SeptemberActress Brooke Shields revealed in an interview published Wednesday that she suffered a grand mal seizure in September.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more ⮕

ETNOW: Brooke Shields Reveals She Suffered a Grand Mal Seizure and Bradley Cooper Came to Her RescueThe actress and model made the revelation for 'Glamour's Women of the Year honorees cover.

Source: etnow | Read more ⮕

DEADLINE: Brooke Shields Recalls Her Bradley Cooper Rescue During Grand Mal SeizureBradley Cooper has done many heroics in his films. But apparently that carries over to real life as well. Brookie Shields shared In her Glamour 2023 Women of the Year interview that Cooper came to …

Source: DEADLINE | Read more ⮕

PAGESIX: Brooke Shields reveals she recently suffered grand mal seizure -- and Bradley Cooper helped her“It means frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue. The next thing I remember, I’m being loaded into an ambulance,” she told Glamour.

Source: PageSix | Read more ⮕

ROLLINGSTONE: Brooke Shields Reveals She Suffered Grand Mal SeizureBrooke Shields revealed that she recently suffered a grand mal seizure, and that Bradley Cooper accompanied her to the hospital.

Source: RollingStone | Read more ⮕

TODAYSHOW: Brooke Shields Recalls Bradley Cooper Holding Hand After SeizureScott Stump is a staff reporter and the writer of the daily newsletter This is TODAY. He has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more ⮕