Brooke Shields Reveals Embarrassing Audition Story

Brooke Shields revealed the embarrassing audition story that led to her first job in Hollywood . During Wednesday's episode of ' Watch What Happens Live ' the 58-year-old star joined host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Elizabeth Hurley, 58, for a round of the game 'Read Between The Lies.' The 'Real Housewives' franchise executive producer explained that his announcer Paul would read statements about the actresses and Cohen would have to guess whether the fact was referring to Shields or Hurley.

After Paul read, 'This person's absolute worst-ever audition involved her passing gas while she was dramatically pretending to be strangled,' Cohen guessed Shields, who immediately admitted to it. 'I got the job, by the way!' she exclaimed while laughing. 'My first movie I ever was in! It was called ‘Holy Terror.’ Yeah, wasn't just about the far

Brooke Shields Audition Hollywood Embarrassing Job Watch What Happens Live Passing Gas Strangled Holy Terror

