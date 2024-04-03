Bronson, LaFrance lead returns in mayoral race

After a late night and long day waving signs in the snow, it seemed obvious Wednesday morning: Anchorage will have yet another mayoral race. Dave Bronson now has more money on hand than his opponent Suzanne LaFrance, leading to a predicted runoff against former Anchorage Assembly member Forrest Dunbar.

Bronson has three times the amount of money to spend over LaFrance, with $157,600 cash on hand compared to LaFrance's $54,300.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AKNewsNow / 🏆 460. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Initial results show LaFrance with slight lead over Bronson in Anchorage mayoral raceLife Informed.

Source: AKpublicnews - 🏆 387. / 55 Read more »

Bronson, LaFrance poised for runoff in Anchorage mayoral electionPreliminary election day results showed Anchorage School Board incumbents leading their challengers and all but two bonds passing so far.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Initial election results indicate runoff likely between Bronson, LaFranceVotes will continue to be tabulated in the days following the election, with elections department teams working every day this week to process ballots.

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »

In Anchorage mayor’s race, LaFrance continues to lead opponents in campaign fundraisingSuzanne LaFrance, a former Assembly chair, has raised a total of $354,212, according to recently posted campaign disclosures. Incumbent Mayor Dave Bronson, vying for a second term, has raised $280,017 in total.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Anchorage Municipal Ombudsman releases report on Bronson administrationMunicipality of Anchorage Ombudsman Darrel Hess released a report — sometimes critical, sometimes exonerating — Wednesday morning about actions within the municipality under Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration. The release comes less than two weeks before the city election.

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »

Bronson vetoes new rules for Anchorage AirbnbsThe Assembly on Tuesday had approved the ordinance that would’ve required short-term rental owners to locally license their operations.

Source: AKpublicnews - 🏆 387. / 55 Read more »