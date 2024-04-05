Bronny James to Enter NBA Draft After Recovery from Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James will enter the NBA draft after one season at Southern California that was shortened by his recovery from cardiac arrest . The 19-year-old son of LeBron James announced Friday on his Instagram account that he also plans to retain his college eligibility and will enter the transfer portal .

