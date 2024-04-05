Bronny James Jr. to Enter 2024 NBA Draft

Bronny James Jr. , the eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, has decided to enter the 2024 NBA Draft. In a statement posted to his Instagram, James said he still wants to maintain his college eligibility while also entering the NCAA transfer portal after one year at the University of Southern California. 'I've had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,' he wrote. He also thanked USC and their staff for their support.

The decision comes after a roller coaster freshman year for the 19-year-old guard. In July, he experienced cardiac arrest during practice and it required months of recovery. After being treated at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, James was sent home to rest, according to his cardiologist. He was later found to have a congenital heart defect.He played his first game with USC in December. During his lone season at the school, James averaged almost five points and three rebounds per gam

