Bronny James Declares for NBA Draft, Enters Transfer Portal

Bronny James has declared for the NBA draft while entering the transfer portal , giving him multiple options for the next step in his basketball career . He could go through the predraft process and return to college armed with an evaluation from NBA personnel folks. Or he could decide that after one season at USC , he’s ready to become a professional. The latter option, should you simply look at his stats — averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game — might seem ridiculous.
But one year after he was named a McDonald’s All-American, there still are plenty of Bronny James fans among scouts. Three NBA executives and scouts who specialize in college evaluations gave their thoughts, on James’ prospects as an NBA player. What they said could surprise you. The executives and scouts were granted anonymity because they are expected to keep their evaluations confidential and protect the interests of their team
