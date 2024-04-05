Bronny James Declares for 2024 NBA Draft

Bronny James , the elder son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, declared for the 2024 NBA Draft on Friday in a social media post. The former Southern California guard said he will also enter the NCAA transfer portal to maintain eligibility if he decides to return to college. James will work out and meet with NBA teams to determine if he wants to turn professional. He has until June 16 to withdraw his name from consideration.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” he said. “I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal. “Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.” The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 19.4 minutes per game while shooting 36.6% from the field as a freshma

