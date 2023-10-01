Broncos winless no more as Bears suffer epic collapse after being up 21 points in third quarter

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.are proof that it’s not about how you start in the NFL, it’s about how you finish.

Denver started its comeback with 14 seconds left in the third. Russell Wilson threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Johnson. Wilson then found Courtland Sutton to cut the deficit to seven points. Jonathon Cooper returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown to tie the game.

On the next drive, Fields had his pass picked off – and that ended the day.Wilson finished 21-for-28 with 223 yards and three touchdown passes. Jaleel McLaughlin ran for 72 yards on seven carries and averaged 10.3 yards a carry. He also had a touchdown catch.

The Broncos had an abysmal second quarter on Sunday against the, allowing 21 points and falling behind 21-7 after the first half. The Bears added one more and took a 28-7 lead over the Broncos with 4:11 to go in the third quarter and less than 20 minutes remaining in the game.

Denver started its comeback with 14 seconds left in the third. Russell Wilson threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Johnson. Wilson then found Courtland Sutton to cut the deficit to seven points.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson catches a touchdown pass as Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson watches during the second half on Oct. 1, 2023, in Chicago.Miscues for the Bears then started to add up.

Jonathon Cooper returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown to tie the game.

and the Bears turned the ball over on downs on the next drive after some questionable play-calling. The Broncos turned it around and kicked the go-ahead field goal to take the lead with 1:46 left in the game.

On the next drive, Fields had his pass picked off – and that ended the day.Wilson finished 21-for-28 with 223 yards and three touchdown passes. Jaleel McLaughlin ran for 72 yards on seven carries and averaged 10.3 yards a carry. He also had a touchdown catch.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is shown during the second half against the Bears in Chicago on Oct. 1, 2023.

Jerry Jeudy led the Broncos with three catches for 52 yards. Sutton had three catches for 27 yards. Johnson’s lone catch was for a touchdown.

Fields had a good day through the air despite the late interception. He was 28-for-35 with four touchdown passes and an interception. He had 25 yards on the ground.

Khalil Herbert had 103 yards on the ground and a touchdown catch. D.J. Moore topped 100 yards with eight catches for 131 yards. He added a touchdown. Cole Kmet added two touchdowns.

Still, the Bears' collapse leaves them winless at 0-4.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field after the team's 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos, Oct. 1, 2023, in Chicago.Denver moved to 1-3 on the season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.