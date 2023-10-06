Broncos trade LB Randy Gregory to 49ers

As part of the transaction, the Broncos will also send San Francisco a 2024 seventh-round pick and receive a 2024 sixth-round pick in return.
"It hasn't been finalized because, typically, before a transaction takes place, there may be some teams interested in a trade," he added. Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos last offseason.
The Broncos didn't exactly see a high return on investment there, as he played 10 games and had three sacks over two seasons. As the Broncos pay Gregory roughly $10 million for the rest of this season, he will reportedly get the veteran minimum of $840,000 from San Francisco through the end of the year, ESPN's Adam SchefterGregory spent the first seven years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, who drafted him in the second round in 2015. headtopics.com
San Francisco will clash with his former Cowboys on Sunday. Gregory has already passed his physical for the 49ers, according to "We love the tape. Know he’s messed up at times in past. But the type of person he is, from what I’ve been told, we’re excited to have him.