- Broncos releasing veteran pass-rusher Frank Clark

in the same week he gave back nearly $1.7 million to help create this scenario, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Clark agreed to a restructured deal Wednesday, giving back $1.686 million in guaranteed salary, perhaps making his contract more attractive on the trade market. Clark is the second pass-rusher the Broncos will have parted ways with in recent days. Late last week the Broncos tradedClark was in his first season with the Broncos but appeared in just two games because of injury.

He joined the Broncos after he was released by the Chiefs in March after they were unable to find common ground with his agent, Erik Burkhardt, on a reworked contract. Clark, 30, played in 58 regular-season games in four seasons with the Chiefs, where he played defensive end and totaled 23.5 sacks. He often had his most productive games in the postseason. Clark played in 12 playoff games for the Chiefs and had 10.5 sacks. He was selected to three Pro Bowls in his four seasons in Kansas City. headtopics.com

