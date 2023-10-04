Broncos pull plug on disastrous Randy Gregory signing, cut disappointing pass rusher

And at least Wilson is giving them something for their investment. Randy Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos last offseason. Over two seasons he played 10 games, had three sacks and will be cut per multiple reports., Gregory got $14 million guaranteed last year and another $14 million guaranteed this year on his 2023 base salary.

The Dallas Cowboys thought they had resigned Gregory last year when he became a free agent, but Gregory backed out of a deal due to language the Cowboys wanted to put in the contract, and Gregory signed with Denver instead. Dallas seemed to have caught a break.

Despite Gregory's past two seasons and release from the Broncos, he'll have interest as a free agent. He was a solid pass rusher with the Cowboys. Even though he will turn 31 in November, some team desperate for pass rush help will sign Gregory, likely to a short-term deal. headtopics.com

It's another recent misstep for the Broncos, who are quickly sinking among the worst teams in the NFL. They'll move forward with their younger, more effective pass rushers. There won't be any good memories of Gregory's time there, though he'll get brought up as one of the worst signings in team history.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Broncos are releasing Randy GregoryTalented but oft-injured, Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos in March 2022.

Denver Broncos release ex-Dallas Cowboys DE Randy Gregory, per reportsThe Randy Gregory era in Denver is over after less than two seasons. Gregory, who spurned the Cowboys in free agency in March 2022, has been released by the...

Sources: Broncos to release veteran LB GregoryThe Broncos, in an effort to focus on younger players, are releasing veteran linebacker Randy Gregory, sources told ESPN.

Randy Arozarena reunites with mother for first pitch before Rays playoff openerTuesday's Rays-Rangers playoff game provided a great moment for Randy Arozarena, as his mother attended one of his games for the first time.

Report: Broncos Sign Ex-Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith to PSA reunion with Sean Payton.

Broncos add veteran receiver depth, waive Essang BasseyTre'Quan Smith spent his four NFL seasons playing for Broncos coach Sean Payton in New Orleans.