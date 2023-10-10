Broncos pretty much ignoring long losing streak to Chiefs as they get ready to travel to Kansas City

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson reacts after their loss against the New York Jets in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson reacts during a news conference following an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Denver.

The Broncos scored touchdowns nine seconds apart in the final minute for a stunning 31-24 win on a Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2 that season. That’s the site of their game this Thursday night when the Broncos (1-4) try to snap their 15-game losing streak to the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (4-1).

Eight years ago, when Patrick Mahomes was still flinging footballs at Texas Tech, Peyton Manning threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders with 36 seconds left and Brandon McManus’ extra point tied the game at 24.Cardinals place running back James Conner on injured reserve after knee injury vs. headtopics.com

The Broncos, however, aren’t looking back as they prepare for Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce this week.The Broncos have stumbled under Payton’s leadership, losing their first three home games to a trio of teams — the Raiders, Commanders and Jets — who are a combined 3-9 against other opponents.

All of this has fueled speculation the Broncos will conduct a fire sale of their roster ahead of the league’s Halloween trade deadline with veterans such as Justin Simmons, Garett Bolles, Frank Clark, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton being prominently mentioned. headtopics.com

“George and I talk every day, three, four times a day,” Payton said of his constant communication with general manager George Paton. “We’re not looking to do business with any of our players. That doesn’t prevent teams from calling at times, and you pick the phone up but that’s kind of where it’s at.

Reeling Broncos have little time to fix host of problems before visiting Chiefs on Thursday nightTime is not on the Denver Broncos' side as they tackle a host of problems in all three phases and even the sideline ahead of their Thursday night game at Kansas City. The defending Super Bowl champs have beaten the Broncos 15 consecutive times and the Broncos look nothing like a team primed to end that skid anytime soon. The Broncos have lost all three of their home games and those losses were to teams that are a combined 2-9 against other opponents. Denver has to play two games against the Chie

Chiefs esperan contar con Travis Kelce para duelo ante BroncosTravis Kelce ha estado frente a los reflectores las últimas semanas gracias a su relación con la cantante Taylor Swift.

Chiefs keeping watchful eye on Travis Kelce's ankle with Broncos up Thursday nightTravis Kelce has been in the spotlight over the last few weeks. This time, it's due to an injury.

Chiefs' Travis Kelce expected to play against Broncos on Thursday night after ankle injuryTravis Kelce is expected to be available when the Chiefs play the Broncos on Thursday night, despite hurting his ankle when he slipped on the turf in last weekend’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. The All-Pro tight end was listed as “did not practice” on the injury report Monday, which was an estimation of the work players would do had the Chiefs practiced. But he went through a walk-through Tuesday without any problems and coach Andy Reid was optimistic that he will be on the field for the AFC

Broncos-Chiefs to air on Denver7 Thursday – but you can still watch 'Bachelor'