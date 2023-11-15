Broncos' defense shines in victory over Bills

Linebacker Alex Singleton thought he had a first-quarter interception of Josh Allen on Monday night but his momentum had carried him way out of bounds. "Zero spatial awareness," said Singleton, who recovered Allen's third-quarter fumble in the Broncos' 24-22 victory."I need to do toe-tapping lessons, I guess."The wide receiver's toe-dragging touchdown catch — of Russell Wilson's equally impressive throw after he'd spun out of a potential fourth-down sack — had a 3.

2% completion probability, according to Next Gen stats, the lowest on any NFL touchdown pass since 2017. It was one of a number of plays, many of them backbreaking shovel passes, by Wilson that befuddled the Bills (5-5), who were throttled all night by a rejuvenated Denver defense that collected four takeaways. That came on the heels of the Broncos forcing the Kansas City Chiefs into five turnovers in their last game. Three of the turnovers Monday night came from players who weren't on the field for Denver's meltdown in Miami in September when they allowed 10 touchdowns and lost 70-2

