Broncos coach Sean Payton preparing for chilly conditions vs. Chiefs

DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 22: Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton watches a defensive stand on 3rd down late in the game at Empower Field at Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. The Denver Broncos beat the Green Bay Packers 19 to 17 during week 7 of the NFL regular season. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post), Denver’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon is expected to be played at a high of 28 degrees.
“All those things factor into your approach,” Payton said. “If you said 30 degrees with overcast and snow flurries, I want to know what the field conditions are like.” But whether it is 80 degrees and sunny or 25 degrees and snowing, Payton said good football teams know how to adjust to all kinds of conditions.
Due to the weather, Sunday’s game is shaping up to be a run-heavy afternoon, and right guard Quinn Meinerz is thrilled.Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson is questionable to play Sunday due to a hamstring injury. Johnson did not practice on Friday after he strained his hamstring during Thursday’s practice, forcing him to be listed as a limited participant on the injury report. Meanwhile left tackle Garett Bolles (hip) was a full participant on Friday after being limited Thursday. headtopics.com
Unexpected ski area claims a win in the race to be the first resort in North America to open for the season
Vegas Lists Chiefs as Favorite to Acquire Broncos WR Jerry JeudyThe NFL trade deadline is Tuesday. Read more ⮕