Broncos cheerleader named SI Swimsuit Rookie for 2024 class

winners of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swim Search,Berkleigh Wright is a cheerleading captain for the Denver BroncosBerkleigh Wright walks the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show during Miami Swim Week at W Hotel Miami Beach on July 7, 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida.The year prior, she was voted the 2022 Denver Broncos Cheerleader of the Year by her teammates and coaches.3

Berkleigh Wright walks the runway during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show during Miami Swim Week at W Hotel Miami Beach on July 7, 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida."I've admired Camille Kostek's journey from the very beginning," Wright told SI. "Her carefree outlook and natural beauty are something I have always sought after. Even now into her established career, her lighthearted spirit continues to be contagious for me.

Wright works closely with several charities and organizations including Children's Hospital of Colorado, Boys and Girls Club of Denver and Habitat for Humanity.



