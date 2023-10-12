Broncos activate tight end Dulcich from IR for Thursday night game against Chiefs

Dulcich, a third-round pick out of UCLA a year ago, was designated to return earlier this week. He has not played since Week 1, when he had two catches for 22 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders before hurting his hamstring.

“He’s been working his tail off, and I know they’re going through a bunch of stuff now — explosive drills — and making sure there’s not a setback,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said this week. “He’s close.

The Broncos cleared a roster spot for Dulcich, who has 35 catches for 433 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games, by releasing Humphrey on Wednesday. He has played 97 snaps this season with four catches for 26 yards. headtopics.com

Lancaster, who has appeared in 59 games with Green Bay, has been on the Broncos’ practice squad this season.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Chiefs looking for 16th straight win over Broncos when they meet Thursday nightThe Chiefs will be seeking their 16th consecutive win over the Broncos when the longtime AFC West rivals meet Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs’ 27-24 win last New Year’s Day was preserved when the Kansas City defense stopped the Broncos on fourth down near midfield with 1:21 left in the game. Prior to the Chiefs’ current win streak, the Broncos had won seven in a row. The Broncos are coming off a 31-21 loss to the New York Jets, while the Chiefs beat the Vikings 27-20 last Sunday

How to Watch Broncos vs. Chiefs Thursday Night Football: TV, Streaming InfoWhat you need to know about the AFC West rivals' matchup.

Broncos aim to end 15-game losing streak to Chiefs on Thursday night at ArrowheadThe Denver Broncos will be trying to end a 15-game losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs when the longtime AFC West rivals play Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The skid spans six head or interim coaches for Denver, and it is one that new coach Sean Payton will be out to end. The Broncos have lost four of their first five games this season, including last week's loss to the Jets in which they blew a halftime lead. The Chiefs have not lost since their opener against Detroit. They are coming

How to Watch Tonight's Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Game on Thursday Night FootballThe Broncos visit the Chiefs to open Week 6 of the NFL season. Here's how to watch Thursday Night Football.

Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs game tonightTonight, Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video to kick off Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. This week, the Denver Broncos visit the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos will be looking to end a brutal 15-game losing streak against the Chiefs — the Chiefs will likely be looking for Taylor Swift in the stands.

Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs game tonightTonight, Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video to kick off Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. This week, the Denver Broncos visit the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos will be looking to end a brutal 15-game losing streak against the Chiefs — the Chiefs will likely be looking for Taylor Swift in the stands.