Brock Purdy throws 4 TD passes to lead the 49ers past the Cowboys 42-10

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A.

Purdy calmly picked apart the league’s stingiest defense to improve to 10-0 as a starter in the NFL and San Francisco’s defense made life difficult on Dak Prescott all night. Prescott was sacked three times and heaved an interception into double coverage after Dallas fell behind 28-10 in the third quarter. He threw two more interceptions in the fourth quarter with his only highlight coming on a 26-yard TD pass to KaVontae Turpin in the second quarter..

Purdy finished 17 for 24 for 252 yards and has not thrown an interception all season. He connected on a 19-yard TD pass to Kittle on the opening drive, a 38-yarder early in the second quarter on aKittle became the first Niners player with three TD catches in a game since Vernon Davis in 2009. headtopics.com

The 49ers were just as tough on defense early, holding Dallas to 6 yards in the first quarter and no first downs for more than 17 minutes.McCaffrey scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter after losing a fumble near the goal line earlier in the game. It was thehe has scored a TD in the regular season or playoffs. The only players with longer streaks are Lenny Moore (17 games), O.J.

