Brock Purdy, George Kittle pick apart Cowboys in 49ers' domination

The Niners (5-0) knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs in tight games the past two seasons, adding intrigue to this early season matchup between perceived contenders.

Purdy calmly picked apart the league’s stingiest defense to improve to 10-0 as a starter in the NFL and San Francisco’s defense made life difficult on Dak Prescott all night.Prescott was sacked three times and heaved an interception into double coverage after Dallas fell behind 28-10 in the third quarter.

“It was such a great night for the whole defense, the whole team,” said linebacker Fred Warner, who had a sack, an interception and a forced fumble. “It was so fun out here today.”Purdy again was nearly mistake free. A week after throwing only one incomplete pass in a win over Arizona, he repeatedly found openings downfield to Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and especially Kittle. headtopics.com

Purdy finished 17 for 24 for 252 yards and has not thrown an interception all season. He connected on a 19-yard TD pass to Kittle on the opening drive, a 38-yarder early in the second quarter on a reverse flea-flicker and then a 10-yarder to put the game away in the third quarter.

Brock Purdy throws 4 TD passes to lead the 49ers past the Cowboys 42-10

