Brock Nelson a favorite to be Islanders’ alternate captain to replace Josh Bailey

"I know I'm not the most vocal of guys, but just try to go out there and be a big part of the team and lead by example. A number of guys probably have the opportunity that could wear it."

"Some of their top players made some pretty nice plays and were allowed to make some pretty nice plays. They're good players. We have to be better."

“It’d be cool,” Nelson said ahead of Monday’s 6-5 loss against the Devils. “It’d be an honor. I know we have a few guys here who have been around a long time, who have that capability to wear it.

“I know I’m not the most vocal of guys, but just try to go out there and be a big part of the team and lead by example. A number of guys probably have the opportunity that could wear it.”

After two straight exhibition wins, the Islanders were caught out by the Devils’ speed and struggled with defensive structure Monday, giving up four goals in a track meet of a second period.

“Do I worry? That’s not the way we want to play that team,” Lambert said. “Certainly we have a good look at the film and make some corrections. I didn’t think we had enough structure tonight [in] certain areas through the neutral zone and in our defensive zone.“Some of their top players made some pretty nice plays and were allowed to make some pretty nice plays. They’re good players. We have to be better.”

Unlike most teams, the Islanders are still carrying a large enough training camp roster to split into two practice groups.

Lambert said that is done to give everyone a chance to have a good practice each day, as opposed to potentially having just three or four players who aren’t playing in a game work as extras.

It also has the added benefit of keeping the competition at a high level when the Islanders have a weeklong lull between their final preseason game and opening night.

