Broadway Show Tickets: Expensive but Discounts Available

The lights on Broadway are shining bright, but getting a ticket to a popular show can be out of reach for some theater fans. The average ticket price last week was $136, according to The Broadway League. There are, however, discounts available, and lower-priced theater options. It was still worth it stand in line at the TKTS ticket booth in Times Square in Tuesday's pouring rain, said Krisel Manglapus, who was looking to score a Broadway show discount.
'Well, it is certainly expensive, and if there's a chance I can get discounted tickets, that's why I'm here. I'll take it,' Manglapus said. A single, full-price orchestra seat at a popular Broadway show can cost several hundred dollars, but at the TKTS booth, you can find affordable options for both on Broadway, and off, with a wider variety of high-quality, lower cost community and regional theater offering
