Broadway Musical 'Harmony' Explores the Destruction of Comedian Harmonists

Whatever the structural flaws of “Harmony,” the new Broadway musical about the Comedian Harmonists, a German singing group destroyed by the Nazis in the 1930s, two facts are indisputable. The first is that world events now have changed what felt, in an earlier off-Broadway production at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, like a sweet, small-bore musical with a familiar message into a far more emotionally charged experience with enhanced gravitas and infinitely more emotional weight.

The Comedian Harmonists were made up of three Gentiles and three Jews, and “Harmony” is structured as a cautionary tale: the group could have remained abroad, had they not been blind to the clearly visible signs of their own imminent destruction. Many lines therein note the danger of not speaking out against atrocities; they now get sustained applause. As well as they shoul

