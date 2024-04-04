Broadway Musical 'Aladdin' Touring Production in San Diego

San Diego ticket-buyers get a lot of bang for their buck in the touring production of the Broadway musical ' Aladdin ,' now playing through Sunday at the San Diego Civic Theatre . Directed and choreographed by native San Diegan Casey Nicholaw , the tour boasts 31 singer-dancers, an incredible collection of sparkling Middle Eastern-inspired costumes by Gregg Barnes, also a local native, a brass-enhanced 10-piece orchestra and some dazzling special effects .

There's also a head-spinning number of high-flying and extremely athletic dance scenes — some with drums and veils, some with tap shoes, some with scimitars and some with dinner trays that hide pop-up surprises. In some ways, things move at such a dizzying pace in the two-hour, 30-minute show, the central love story gets a little lost, particularly in the action-packed second act. But fortunately, lead actors Adi Roy as Aladdin and Senzel Ahmady as Princess Jasmine, have warmth, charisma and strong singing voice

Broadway Musical Aladdin Touring Production San Diego Civic Theatre Casey Nicholaw Singer-Dancers Costumes Special Effects Dance Scenes Love Story Actors

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San-Diego raised Broadway vets celebrate 10th anniversary of 'Aladdin' musicalTony winners Casey Nicholaw and Gregg Barnes talk about the Disney show, which arrives in San Diego next Wednesday

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Things to do this weekend in San Diego: ShamROCK San Diego, King James and moreThere’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

San Diego Police: Burglaries in North San Diego neighborhoods nearly doubleLaura Acevedo joined the 10News team in April 2017 as a reporter and multimedia journalist.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

San Marcos peeping victim snapped pic of suspect: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.A person using the woman's room in Bradley Park spotted the man staring at her through a gap in the bathroom stall, according to deputies

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Padres, Giants fans’ heated altercation turns physical during San Francisco’s win over San DiegoA heated argument involving three fans during Friday night's game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres turned physical when a woman slapped another fan.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

San Francisco Giants vs San Diego PadresPadres (Cease 1-0, 2.16) will need to slow down Chapman (3-5, 2 HR, 5 RBI in last game) as they host Giants (Hicks 0-0, 4.91)

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »