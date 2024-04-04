Broadway Musical 'Aladdin' Touring Production in San Diego

San Diego ticket-buyers get a lot of bang for their buck in the touring production of the Broadway musical ' Aladdin ,' now playing through Sunday at the San Diego Civic Theatre . Directed and choreographed by native San Diegan Casey Nicholaw , the tour boasts 31 singer-dancers, an incredible collection of sparkling Middle Eastern-inspired costumes by Gregg Barnes, also a local native, a brass-enhanced 10-piece orchestra and some dazzling special effects .
There's also a head-spinning number of high-flying and extremely athletic dance scenes — some with drums and veils, some with tap shoes, some with scimitars and some with dinner trays that hide pop-up surprises. In some ways, things move at such a dizzying pace in the two-hour, 30-minute show, the central love story gets a little lost, particularly in the action-packed second act. But fortunately, lead actors Adi Roy as Aladdin and Senzel Ahmady as Princess Jasmine, have warmth, charisma and strong singing voice
Broadway Musical Aladdin Touring Production San Diego Civic Theatre Casey Nicholaw Singer-Dancers Costumes Special Effects Dance Scenes Love Story Actors
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »
Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »