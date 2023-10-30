Broadcom, VMware Stocks Gain Despite Apparent Delay to Merger Closing

Shares in Broadcom and VMware were rising despite an apparent delay to the closing of their merger agreement, which was set to complete on Monday. China could be a problem—but investors don’t seem too worried.

Broadcom (ticker: AVGO) stock gained 1.6% in premarket trading on Monday, outperforming futures tracking both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes, while VMware (VMW) shares advanced 1.3%.

United States Headlines Read more: MarketWatch »

Hong Kong stocks climb for second day as Japanese stocks dropSupported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy. Read more ⮕

G.W. Long holds on to gain hard-fought win over WicksburgThe 2023/24 NBA season is upon us and who better to preview the action than the stars of the league? This season also features a new In-Season Tournament, which should provide fans with a new viewing experience. Read more ⮕

Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House after struggling to gain tractionFormer Vice President Mike Pence is dropping his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, ending his campaign for the White House after struggling to raise money and gain traction in the polls. Read more ⮕

Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House after struggling to gain tractionFormer Vice President Mike Pence is dropping his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, ending his campaign for the White House after struggling to raise money and gain traction in the polls Read more ⮕

Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House after struggling to gain tractionFormer Vice President Mike Pence is dropping his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, ending his campaign for the White House after struggling to raise money and gain traction in the polls Read more ⮕

Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House after struggling to gain tractionFormer Vice President Mike Pence is dropping his bid for the Republican presidential nomination, ending his campaign for the White House after struggling to… Read more ⮕