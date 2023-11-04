Broadcast Networks Plan Shorter Seasons for Returning Series Amid Strike Impact

When the WGA strike ended Sept. 27, broadcast networks started ramping up plans for return to production just in time to salvage seasons of at least 13 episodes for their popular returning scripted series. I hear most Wolf Entertainment crime procedurals were aiming at doing more than 13, with 15 a number circulated, and ABC and Warner Bros
. TV were in a tussle overAs weeks went by with SAG-AFTRA and the studios talking but no deal, the goal post started moving again as it had done in July, August and September, a period when network series would typically be in production but remained idle due to the double strike. Nothing is set in stone but 10 episodes has emerged as a threshold — a “sweet spot” as one agent put it — for season length during the strikes-impacted 2023-24 season. A shorter order is not considered very feasible given the expenses involved in getting production up and running and then winding it down, making episodes more expensive when the overall cost is amortized across the season.is among the top series that (for the moment) are planning to produce a 10-episode season. CBS’The Wolf Entertainment dramas, including the One Chicago andtrio for CBS, are currently positioned to deliver 13 episodes, I hear. Most other returning series fall into that 10-13 episode target rang
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nypost | Read more »
FOXBUSİNESS: The fuse on America's debt bomb just got shorterIf you thought it was scary when the Treasury Department recently dropped a financial bomb, please sit down before you read on.
Source: FoxBusiness | Read more »
Source: physorg_com | Read more »
Source: CoinDesk | Read more »
Source: CNBC | Read more »
Source: THR | Read more »