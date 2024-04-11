Broadband Providers Introduce Nutrition Label-Style Disclosures for Plans

Broadband internet providers are rolling out new breakdowns of their plans' speeds and costs in disclosures modeled after nutrition label s to comply with requirements from the Federal Communications Commission ( FCC ).The FCC 's new rules took effect Wednesday for the largest internet service providers (ISPs) to display the nutrition label -style broadband disclosures at any point of sale — including online and in stores — starting Wednesday, April 10.

Smaller providers with fewer subscribers face a deadline to implement the broadband labels Oct. 10.Broadband labels are required to tell consumers whether a monthly price is an introductory rate, how long an introductory rate applies, the monthly price after the introductory rate, length of contract with a link to the contract and the name of the plan and its speed tier. They display the typical download speed, upload speed and latency for a given plan, in addition to the amount of data provided in a plan with details about charges for additional data usage.The labels must also list additional charges and terms that were assessed by providers, one-time purchase fees, early termination fees and government taxes. Information about discounts and bundles, such as those that combine broadband service with video, phone and wireless service, would also be included with a link to a website with full detail

