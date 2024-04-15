Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner excited to meet their favorite human being

FILE - Brittney Griner , left, and Cherelle Griner attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. post on Instagram "Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being ,” the couplein a Russian prison in 2022 on drug-related charges after authorities found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage.
She acknowledged in court that she possessed the canisters with cannabis oil but said she had no criminal intent and their presence in her luggage was due to hasty packing.after a high-level prisoner exchange that involved arms dealer Viktor Bout. In releasing Bout, the U.S. freed a former Soviet Army lieutenant colonel whom the Justice Department once described as one of the world's most prolific arms dealers. He was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and extradited to the U.S. in 2010.
Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, Baylor University All-American and Phoenix Mercury pro basketball star, whose arrest made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad.
