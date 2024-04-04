Brittany Talarico: PEOPLE's Deputy Style Director

Brittany Talarico is PEOPLE 's Deputy Style Director , where she oversees the brand's digital Style and Beauty coverage. This includes running lead on the Met Gala , which is among PEOPLE .com's top-trafficked red carpet events every year, interviewing the industry's top influencers (including all the Kardashian-Jenners ), and breaking A-list celeb news (a New Jersey shore native, it is no surprise that her favorite interview ever was with Bruce Springsteen ).
Brittany is a style contributor to People Every Day Podcast and has represented the brand on national TV programs including Good Morning America and The CW's two TV specials on the British Royals. She joined PEOPLE from Cosmopolitan in 2013, where she was an Associate Editor.From her posing skills to her infectious smile to her incredible outfits, the actor and advocate radiates confidence at any event, something she tells PEOPLE took time to develo
