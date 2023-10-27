Britney Spears Streams Climb 24 Percent Amid Memoir Release

US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures'"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019.Streams had begun to steadily climb last week when details in the book — notably Spears’s claims that she had an abortion after getting pregnant with her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake’s child — had begun to surface online.

It’s currently at the top of Amazon’s Best Sellers book list, and Spears claimed this week that the book became the bestselling celebrity memoir of all-time after release day alone this week.from Spears about her life, particularly regarding the controversial conservatorship she was under for years before it finally ended in 2021. Spears wrote that the conservatorship turned her into a “child-robot,” and that she felt betrayed by her sister Jamie Lynn after she told her to stop fighting it.

Read more:

RollingStone »

Britney Spears, Jamie Spears and Tri Star Working To Settle Conservatorship Financial DisputeLawyers for Britney Spears and Jamie Spears are in talks to end their contentious legal battle ... sources with direct knowledge on both sides tell TMZ. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears' Lawyer Ready to Settle with Jamie SpearsBritney Spears' lawyer has sent an email to the lawyer repping Jamie Spears, hurling numerous allegations against her dad -- opening the door for settlement negotiations -- but we're told Jamie's lawyer wasn't having it. Read more ⮕

Jessica Biel's Instagram flooded with nasty Justin Timberlake digs after Britney's book: He's trashJustin Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, is feeling the heat from Britney Spears’ fans. Read more ⮕

Andy Cohen Recalls Interviewing Britney Spears During ConservatorshipAndy Cohen reflected on his interview with Britney Spears during her conservatorship Read more ⮕

Michelle Williams Impersonates Justin Timberlake For Britney Spears' MemoirWhile narrating Britney Spears' memoir, Michelle Williams' impersonation of Justin Timberlake is going viral Read more ⮕

Justin Timberlake turns off Instagram comments amid backlash from Britney Spears' bookThe biggest bombshells from Britney Spears’ new memoir “The Woman in Me” so far Read more ⮕